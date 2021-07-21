Washington/New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The US on Wednesday issued a security alert for its citizens in India, advising them to avoid prominent areas, crowds and demonstrations along with taking steps for their own safety in view of the farmers' protest in New Delhi.

Farmers' union on Tuesday said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament and every day from July 22, 200 protesters will go there from the Singhu border.

"US Embassy New Delhi is aware of media reports of possible demonstrations in and around New Delhi on July 21 and 22 by farmers and counter-protesters. Previous such protests have sometimes led to violence," the embassy said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Noting that the likelihood and location of protests taking place is unknown, it said that the farmers' unions have requested permission for 200 protesters to walk to the Parliament in protest of the new farm laws.

There may be more police on the streets, additional checkpoints, and an unknown number of demonstrators in and around Delhi, the press release said.

It also advised them to avoid prominent areas, including Parliament, crowds, demonstrations, monitor local media for updates, be aware of their surroundings, review their personal security plans and heed instructions from law enforcement officials.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions spearheading the stir against the central farm laws, had planned that around 200 farmers will protest outside Parliament every day from July 22 during the monsoon session.

The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

