Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Real globalization is not about a single narrative but about capturing the "enormous diversity", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Thursday.

The EAM talked about how the world is being rebalanced while addressing the lead up event to the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai.

Jaishankar said a country cannot be globalised until people are connected with their roots.

"The world is already witnessing economic and political rebalancing. This is now moving to its technology and to its cultural facets as well. Real globalization is not about a single narrative or one truth. It is about capturing the enormous diversity of our peoples in our planet. In that sense, we are really never global till we are truly local. It is this sentiment of mutual respect and the give and take associated with that approach that draws us together," he said.

Jaishankar said that it was appropriate for WAVES to be held in Mumbai, as the city captures the "spirit of this endeavour."

"It is eminently appropriate that WAVES 2025 Summit takes place in Mumbai, a venue whose identity, whose fundamental characteristics captures the spirit of this endeavour," he said.

Jaishankar further said that the ambassadors can help influence their respective governments with Indian industry.

"So today, I thank you all for joining us and would urge all ambassadors and diplomats present to familiarize their respective governments, industry, and talent with the shared enterprise. I know better than most how much influence ambassadors have with their home countries. So I'm very confident that you will not spare any effort to make this endeavor a success. It rests on your involvement. I know that at the end of this program today, you will appreciate the importance of international participation and contribution to this event," he said.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that the WAVES represents the coming together of cinema, the digital world, content revolution, IT industry and India's global capability centres.

"Joined my cabinet colleague Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Loganathan Murugan for a session on the upcoming 1st World Audio - Visual & Entertainment Summit WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. WAVE Summit India represents the coming together of cinema, the digital world, content revolution, IT industry and India's global capability centres. In many ways, it captures the real globalisation and enormous diversity of our peoples and our planet," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

