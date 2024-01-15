Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment in the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) Judea and Samaria Division, together with the Head of the IDF's Central Command Major General Yehuda Fox.

Minister Gallant was briefed on counterterrorism activities in the area, and the troops' operational efforts to secure roads and local communities. Minister Gallant commended the brigade commanders for their precise activities to eliminate terrorists while preventing harm to civilians.

Gallant told those gathered that Israel needs to see a strong Palestinian Authority that can govern forcibly saying, "a strong Palestinian Authority is an Israeli security interest."

"Hamas' goal is to 'ignite' Judea and Samaria and, if possible, the Temple Mount as well,' he warned, explaining that Hamas counts on the Iranians Hezbollah and "on the fact that they will exhaust Israeli society." But, he added, "None of this is working for them - so what is left? To try and do something that will ignite Judea and Samaria and ignite the Temple Mount."

"Our priority now is to win in Gaza, while defending Judea and Samaria and the northern arena."

"We have decided that we will defeat Hamas," declared Gallant. "We will not stop until we dismantle the capabilities of this organization, all over Gaza. We have declared war on Hamas in Judea and Samaria, in Lebanon - wherever it may be necessary." (ANI/TPS)

