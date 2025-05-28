Kathmandu, May 28 (PTI) Western Nepal was hit by three earthquakes at different places on Wednesday. However, there was no immediate report about any damage caused by the earthquakes.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred around Phulibang area of Kaski district at 11.56 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded around Annapurna II area of Kaski district at 12.50 am the centre said.

Similarly, a 4.2 magnitude tremor occurred around Mashdev of Bajhang district at 6.27 pm, according to the centre.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring districts.

On May 26, an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude occurred with its epicentre around Ramidanda in the Jajarkot district.

