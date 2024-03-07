Islamabad [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, said that people will take to the streets on Sunday to hold protests against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections, adding that the electoral body has brought "cruelty and injustice" to the extreme, The News International reported.

PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in an informal conversation with journalists during his appearance in an anti-corruption court of Lahore, announced that the people of Gujrat will hold protests on Sunday.

He highlighted that his wife, Qaisara Elahi received 163,926 votes from NA-64 Gujrat according to Form 45.

However, in comparison, the opposition candidate Salik Hussain got only 32,312 votes, whereas, the TLP candidate got 17,784 votes.

Therefore, Qaisara got 131,614 votes in the lead, adding that tampering with Form 45 issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan was alarming, reported The News International.

Elahi stressed that the results of winning PTI candidates across the country, including Gujrat, Attock, Talagang and Mandi Bahauddin, were tampered with.

"The people of Gujrat will not calm down until the return of their mandate. People will hold a historic protest against rigging on Sunday. By insulting the public mandate, the country is being pushed towards a terrible crisis," he said.

"By giving our reserved seats to the PDM, ECP has brought cruelty and injustice to the extreme. This decision of the commission is also a violation of judiciary decisions on this issue," Elahi added.

Moreover, the PTI president emphasised that the only way out of the current crisis was a direct and meaningful dialogue with PTI founder Imran Khan, as reported by The News International.

Additionally, he stated that without ending the fake cases and return of the PTI's original mandate, the government's offer of reconciliation is meaningless.

The PTI chairman is the only person who can lead the country, Elahi added.

Earlier, the party members argued that the allocation of reserved seats to other parties contradicted the will of the people who had voted for PTI. (ANI)

