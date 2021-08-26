Kabul, Aug 26 (AP) An Afghan man says he saw several people who appeared to be killed or wounded in an explosion among crowds waiting outside one of the gates to Kabul airport.

Adam Khan says some people appeared to be missing body parts. He says he was about 30 meters (yards) from Thursday's blast.

Also Read | Taliban Leader Responds to PM Narendra Modi’s Statement, Says India Will Soon Know Taliban Can Run Afghanistan Affairs Smoothly.

The explosion occurred as Western nations are struggling to evacuate people following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)