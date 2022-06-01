New Orleans [US], June 1 (ANI) An elderly woman was killed and two other persons were injured when gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans on Tuesday (local time).

The shooting occurred outside the Convocation Center on the campus of Xavier University where graduates of Morris Jeff High School were gathered, NBC news reported citing New Orleans police.

According to the US media outlet, all three victims were there for graduation ceremonies before they were shot outside, New Orleans police spokesperson Gary Sheets said.

Notably, a mass shooting incident took place last Tuesday (local time) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. (ANI)

