London [United Kingdom], May 30 (ANI): World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held a commemorative event at the Sindhi Centre in London to honour the life and struggle of Raj Kumar Wanjara.

The May 28 event moderated by Hidayat Bhutto, gathered a diverse panel of speakers who shed light on the issues of forced conversions, persecution of Sindhi Hindus in Pakistan, and the broader struggle for the rights of Sindhi people.

The event commenced with a solemn moment of one-minute silence in remembrance of the late Raj Kumar. Rahul Jesrani, a close family associate,

Imdad Odho, a political veteran, journalist, and Head of Radio Voice of Sindh, Sushil Pandit, a renowned Kashmir activist and scholar of the Kashmir conflict, Munwar Leghari of Sindhi Foundation, Bharti Taylor, the first President of Hindu Forum of Europe and an activist against the persecution of Hindus, JC Batra, a legal expert, writer, and a Saraiki-speaking Sufi preacher originally from Multan, and Veer Lund, an activist against the persecution of Sindhi Hindus and forced conversions, delivered insightful addresses during the tribute gathering.

Raj Kumar Wanjara was a Sindhi Rights activist in Pakistan fighting for the rights of Hindus. He worked against the abduction of Hindu girls in Pakistan.

The speakers eloquently highlighted Raj Kumar Wanjara's pivotal role as a leading voice against the heinous practice of forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls in Pakistan, orchestrated by state proxies. They emphasized how Raj Kumar's personal tragedy, exemplified by the forced conversion of his niece, Rinkal Kumari, and the subsequent denial of justice, fuelled his determination to fight for justice and raise awareness about the plight of Sindhi Hindus.

Despite genuine threats to his life, Raj Kumar fearlessly championed the struggle, actively participating not only against forced conversions but also against other injustices, including enforced disappearances, land grabbing in the name of Bahria Town and other schemes, and water theft.

He stood as a beacon of hope, extending support to the impoverished indigenous people of Sindh, whose daughters were forcibly converted. His vision encompassed a secular society that upholds equality for religious minorities.

The speakers emphasized that the best way to honour Raj Kumar Wanjara's memory is to persevere and strengthen the ongoing struggle. They called upon attendees and supporters to continue fighting for a just society, where the rights of Sindhi people are safeguarded, religious tolerance prevails, and all forms of oppression are vehemently opposed.

WSC extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and expressed its commitment to amplifying the voices of the Sindhi people and advocating for their rights.

WSC is based in the UK, USA, Canada, and Sindh and is one of the most prominent human rights advocacy organizations for Sindh and Sindhis. The main objective of WSC is to create a better understanding within the international community about the persecuted status of Sindhis in Pakistan and about the Sindhi people's struggle for human rights, including the right to self-determination. WSC is a registered company in the UK and the USA and is organized to carry out non-profit activities. (ANI)

