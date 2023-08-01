San Francisco, August 1: Following several complaints, Elon Musk's X sign has been removed from his social media company, formerly known as Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Monday in the afternoon hours, The Hill reported. Citing several media reports, The Hill stated the workers removed the luminous sign after receiving complaints from city residents and officials.

It had been put up last week during the company's rebranding.

Following the installation of the sign, city officials opened an investigation into the company's headquarters last week. 'Blaze Your Glory!': Elon Musk Gives New Tagline To X App in Update on iOS and Android, Replaces 'Tweets' With 'Posts'.

According to Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the Department of construction Inspection, "a building permit is necessary to ensure the sign is structurally sound and installed safely." In addition, complaints made last Friday claimed that the old Twitter sign on the building's side, which police had prevented workers from removing, was in "unsafe condition" and that a city inspector had visited the headquarters and asked to access the roof where the "X" sign was installed but had been turned down by the business, according to The Hill. The "X" building was purportedly described by an X spokesperson as a "temporary lighted sign for an event.

The announcement of the rebranding of the social media site formerly known as Twitter was made a week earlier by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who also changed his profile avatar to "X" logo and posted marketing materials with "Xs" in them.

Since Musk's official purchase of X in October of last year, a number of contentious changes have been made, including restrictions on how many direct messages users can send and how many tweets they can view.

In order to lay emphasis on advertising, Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal advertising executive as the CEO of X by Elon Musk in May.

Last week, Musk announced that after certain organisational changes, the number of monthly users of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, had hit a "new high." Elon Musk to Make X World’s Most Valuable Financial Institution, Says ‘Will Execute the Plan I Had For 22 Years’ (Watch Video).

Musk asserted the same by posting a graph of user statistics that indicated the most recent count to be above 540 million. "𝕏 monthly users reach new high in 2023. Chart is 1/1 to yesterday," Musk wrote on X. "Also, this is after the removal of a vast number of bots," he added.

