Elon Musk has gone ahead and revealed the new tagline for Twitter, which has been rebranded as 'X' with the 'X' logo replacing the globally recognisable blue bird logo. Elon Musk has now tweeted (or 'posted') the new tagline for his newly renamed platform, which is "Blaze Your Glory". Check what Musk posted and the reactions to the same. Meanwhile, the 'Tweet' button is getting renamed to 'Post', while 'retweets' will be called 'reposts' from now onwards, as per reports. iPhone 15 Pro Price: Apple's Upcoming iPhone To Come With Titanium Frame, Slimmer Bezels and Cost Increase, Says Report.

Let 'X' "Blaze Your Glory":

Blaze Your Glory!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

How People Reacted To Elon Musk's Post:

BREAKING: X app tagline is now 'Blaze Your Glory!' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 31, 2023

