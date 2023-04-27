Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People. (Photo Credit: Chinese Embassy in Nepal)

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 27 (ANI): Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, the Nepali Ambassador to China, has finally presented his letter of credence to Chinese President Xi Jinping, eight months after his appointment to the post, Pardafas.com reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials from Ambassador Shrestha at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.

Shrestha was appointed as ambassador in August of last year by then President Bidya Devi Bhandari, following the recommendation of the Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government, Pardafas.com reported.

During the occasion, Xi said China is willing to work with the international community to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, and advocate the common values of humanity, Pardafas.com reported.

On April 24, 2023, President Xi Jinping accepted credentials presented by 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal said in a press release. (ANI)

