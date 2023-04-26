New Delhi, April 26: German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann on Wednesday condemned the attack on security personnel in Chattisgarh's Dantewada district which killed 11 people, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, the envoy said that Germany stands with India in this tough time. "We are shocked by the terrible attack on security personnel in Dantewada, #Chhattisgarh. Our thoughts are with the families of the people who have lost their lives. Deeply saddened, Germany stands together with India in this dark moment," Philipp Ackermann tweeted. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Full List of Names of DRG Personnel Who Lost Their Lives in IED Blast in Dantewada.

Ten District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and the driver of their vehicle were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals near Aranpur in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the incident. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: PM Narendra Modi Condemns IED Attack on DRG Jawans in Dantewada, Says 'Their Sacrifice Will Always Be Remembered'.

He also assured the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister that the Centre will give all possible help to the state government. "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. I have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans," Shah said in a tweet.

Chhattisgarh Home Tamradhwaj Sahu told ANI that the DRG personnel were sent to the spot based on secret information about the presence of Naxals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the attack by Naxalites in Dantewada which killed 11 people, including 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel. PM Modi said that the sacrifice of the security personnel will be remembered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)