Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, today witnessed the activities of the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC 2023), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan met with a number of global industry leaders and officials participating in the event, and praised the event's organisational excellence and turnout, as well as the outputs and recommendations of the GMC, highlighting their importance in developing the sector.

Also Read | Israel Defense Forces Allows Fuel Truck To Enter Gaza Strip From Egypt for First Time Since Breakout of War.

He also reviewed the initiatives and programmes of GMC participants and exhibitors, as well as the tech solutions on display, lauding the diversity and modernity of their contributions.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan further praised the GMC 2023 workshops and platforms that discuss the rapid changes in the media industry, whether in content or form. He stressed the need for the media to stay on top of major issues that affect humanity, most notably climate change and artificial intelligence. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | US Woman Pregnant With Two Babies in 2 Uteruses; Doctors Say 'Miracles of Life’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)