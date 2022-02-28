Kyiv [Ukraine], February 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on Monday and thanked him for allocating USD 100 million of aid to Ukraine and supporting Japan's 'tough' sanctions against Russia.

Taking to Twitter, "Talked with Prime Minister of Japan @kishida230. Thanked for a strong support to in countering aggression. Japan allocates $100 million to the already approved aid of $100 million, fully supports tough sanctions against Russia. Thank you! A truly global anti-war coalition works."

Japan has imposed new sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

"In addition to the sanctions announced on February 23, our country is intensifying them in the following way: freezing capitals, ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens and entities, freezing assets of financial organizations, ban on the goods that may be used for military purposes," Kishida said at a press conference.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Ukraine breakaway regions following which the Western countries have tightened sanctions on Russia targeting its economy. (ANI)

