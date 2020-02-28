2020 Honda Activa 6G Scooter First Ride Review: The King of Scooters Now Even Better

Honda Activa 6G (File Photo)

As the rivalry in the competitive 110cc scooter segment being at its peak, Honda 2Wheelers India marked new standards with the launch of the new Activa 6G. The scooter comes with a starting price of Rs 63,912, making it pricier than the previous model by Rs 8,000. Though, the scooter was introduced in India last month; we got a chance to ride and test the scooter in the real world. Will the new Activa 6G be the game-changer that it has always been for manufacturer till date? Let's find out!

Honda Activa 6G (File Photo)

Honda Activa 6G Design: Starting with the design aspect, you will immediately notice some subtle changes on the new Activa 6G in comparison to the predecessor. The body shell of the scooter looks very familiar, yet design tweaks on the front fender and chrome garnished twin slats adds character to the scooter. Notably, the headlamp is straightaway lifted from Activa 5G, while the LED light is offered on the top-end model only. Other changes that can be easily noticed are elongated tail section with revised grab rail, giving the rear profile a sleek appeal.

Honda Activa 6G (File Photo)

Moreover, the scooter shares its platform with the bigger Activa 125, thus making its longer by 72mm as compared to the outgoing model. Also, the wheelbase and ground clearance of the Activa 110 has increased by 22mm and 18mm, respectively. Moving forward, the new Activa 6G now gets bigger 12-inch front wheel, ensuring stability at higher speed and superior ride quality.

Honda Activa 6G (File Photo)

Honda Activa 6G Engine: Mechanically, the new Honda Activa 6G is now updated with BS6 compliant 109.51cc, a single-cylinder unit featuring eSP technology. The motor on the Honda Activa 6G is now fuel injected. The new technology on the Honda Activa 6G not only ensures reduced friction by also enhances the mileage by 10 percent. Also, the company claims that the Activa 6G is two kgs lighter than the previous model. Talking about performance, the BS6 Honda Activa 6G makes less power than the BS4 version wherein the former generates 7.68 bhp / 8.79 Nm, whereas the latter makes 8bhp/9Nm.

Honda Activa 6G (File Photo)

Honda Activa 6G Ride & Handling: Built on Under Bone frame, the scooter gets telescopic suspension up front and the 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic unit at the rear. The ride quality of the new Honda Activa 6G, though a shorter one, but it was impressive, ensuring a comfortable ride. Moreover, the suspension setup boasts confidence for the rider at higher speed with more excellent stability. The scooter gets 130mm drum brake setup at both the ends with Combi-Braking System (CBS) ensuring adequate braking when required. An option of Front disc brake could have been an added advantage here.

Honda Activa 6G (File Photo)

Honda Activa 6G Features: Honda has worked on the features as far as Activa 6G is concerned. It is now created the much desired comprehensive list of features ever offered on Activa 110. It comes with a conventional instrument panel featuring an engine malfunction light and an Eco mode indicator. The scooter is loaded with ACG starter, silent start feature, kill switch, external fuel filler, and 18-litre seat storage.

Honda Activa 6G (File Photo)

Honda Activa 6G Verdict: All-in-all, the new Honda Activa 6G scooter is a decent package with minor nags. Priced at Rs 63,912 for the standard version, the scooter is about Rs 8000 expensive than the BS4 version. However, the top variant retails at Rs 65,412 (All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi). So, the customers looking for an affordable yet reliable scooter with a bunch of features, then Honda Activa is a definite go for them.