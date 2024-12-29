New Delhi, December 29: In 2024, several new motorcycles and cars were launched that offered fresh designs, specifications, and features. This year marked several revolutionary vehicles, such as the world's first CNG bike, the Bajaj Freedom 125 lineup, the new Kia Syros SUV, the 4x4 Thar Roxx, the BMW CE 02 electric scooters, Activa Electric, and many other EV and ICE models in India.

In November and December 2024, many automobile and two-wheeler makers introduced their new models in India, making the end of the year worth the wait for new technology. Just like this year, 2025 is also expected to be a major year of launches for new motorcycles and cars. Some of the launches have been announced, while others are yet to be announced.

Upcoming Car Launches in January 2025

January will mark the beginning of 2025 and introduce several new car models in India and the global market. The year may start with new models from companies like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, BYD Auto, Hyundai, Tata, Skoda, and Kia, among others. Some models are expected to be launched, while others are expected to debut in the Indian automobile market.

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai may announce an electric version of its popular Creta mid-sized SUV model next month during the Bharat Mobility Show on January 17, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the car was spied on the road. It may include a 45kWh battery pack, electric motor churning around 138hp power, and 255Nm peak torque.

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra SEV 9

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch its BE 6 car with three and two 79kWh batteries above INR 20 lakh in India. It will be an electric car offering a claimed range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9e may be launched next month with new-generation features.

Maruti e-Vitara

Maruti Suzuki may launch its new electric car, e-Vitara, in India around January 2025. It may include two battery packs—49kWh and 61kWh —offering around 550 kilometres range on a single charge.

BYD Atto 2

Chinese EV giant BYD Auto may introduce its new model, Atto 2, in India around January 2025. It is expected to offer better specifications and features than the previous models.

Other models, including the Skoda Enyaq IV and Tata Harrier EV, may be launched in India next month.

Upcoming Bike Launches in January 2025

Starting in 2025, several companies, such as KTM, Hero, Honda, Royal Enfield, and others, are expected to launch new motorcycles for the Indian market, offering customers advanced modern features, comfort, and fuel efficiency. These include the Hero Xoom 125, KTM 390 Adventure and Adventure R, Honda QC1, Honda Activa e, Hero XPulse 210, Hero Destiny 125, Hero Royal Enfield Classic 650, and others.

Honda QC1, Honda Activa e

Honda is expected to launch its QC1 and Activa e in India in January, offering better design, mileage, comfort, and riding experience in the city. The Honda QC1 may be launched with a top speed of 50 kmph and an 80 km riding range. The Honda Activa e may be launched in India with an 80 mph top speed and a 102 km riding range. Both are expected to be priced around INR 1 lakh and above.

KTM 390 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure R

KTM may launch its two new models, Adventure and Adventure R, in 2025, offering better specifications and features while retaining the same touring design. KTM 390 Adventure price may start from INR 4.60 lakh, and KTM 390 Adventure R price may begin from INR 4.30 lakh.

Hero Destiny, Hero Xoom 160, Hero XPulse 210

Hero is expected to start the year by launching its new electric scooters, including Hero Xoom 160, Hero XPulse 210 and Hero Destiny (expected to launch in December 2024).

Royal Enfield Classic 650

RE Classic 650 is expected to be launched next month. It may have a 647.95cc engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, a fuel tank capacity of 14.8 litres, and a kerb weight of 243 kg.

In addition to these models, other models, such as the Hero Xtreme 125R and KTM 390 Adventure X, may be launched in January 2025.

