New Delhi, November 27: Honda Activa Electric has finally been unveiled for the Indian market. After teasing the e-scooter for days, the new version has been announced, along with another two-wheeler for India called QC 1. The electric scooter from Honda was unveiled after Ola Electric showcased its new models, the Ola S1 Z series and the Ola Gig series.

The much-awaited Honda Activa Electric comes with a slightly different design than the petrol versions. Honda includes an e-scooter with a dual electric battery and a modern design. These two models, Activa Electric and QC 1, would be India-made products and part of the industry's effort to achieve carbon neutrality. Honda's new e-scooter to rival other brands that provide power equaling the 100c engine. Ola S1 Z, Ola S1 Z Plus, Ola Gig and Ola Gig Plus Affordable Electric Scooters Launched in India With Higher Range; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Honda Activa Electric; Key Details

Honda Activa E is a step up from its previous petrol-based two-wheelers in the series. With its new model, Honda 2 Wheeler India aims to sell around 2.5 million units in the country annually. The sleek electric scooter's design includes LED lights and indicators on the front and rear sides. The first sale of Honda's Activa e-scooter will begin in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR by the Spring of 2025.

The power generated by the electric Activa is equivalent to 8 bhp with its wheel-side motor. The Honda Activa Electric comes with three modes—Standard, Sports, and Econ. However, compared to the other e-scooters in the segment, this has a lower range of 102 km on a single charge. In addition to these, the scooter offers other modern features to the users, like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation function, and the ability to attend calls, according to the latest news. It reaches top speed of 80 kmph.

Honda QC1 Electric Scooter

Honda's new QC1 electric scooter has a small in-wheel motor that allows the riders to generate power equivalent to up to 2.4 bhp. Compared to the Activa E version, this model gets a lower range of 80 km on a single charge. Both models appear similar in design; however, they are different in terms of certain aspects. The QC1 e-scooter has LED lighting and a drum brake on the front. On the other hand, the e-Activa has a disc brake on the front. The top speed of this model is 50 kmph. Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6e Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Electric SUVs From Mahindra.

Besides these features, the e-scooter gets a USB type C socket for smartphone charging and a luggage compartment under the seat. Honda has already introduced its new models in the electric segments, including the Honda CUV e, during the Japan Mobility Show 2023. The Honda Electric Activa will be introduced across several cities in a phased manner. Honda Activa e comes with two swappable batteries while the QC1 gets fixed battery.

