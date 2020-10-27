Hyundai India has officially announced that the new generation Hyundai i20 car will be launched by next month. Scheduled to be launched on November 5, the car is inspired by Hyundai's Global Design Philosophy - Sensuous Sportiness. Apart from the launch date announcement, the South Korean auto giant also initiated pre-bookings for the premium hatchback with a token amount of Rs 21,000. Interested customers can head straight to any Hyundai dealership for booking the car or they can simply book it online. All New Hyundai i20 First Design Sketches Revealed Ahead of India Launch.

The third-generation Hyundai i20 will be made available in four trims - Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta Option. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival will be eight exciting body colours, including six single tone and two dual-tone shades. The colours are Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Metallic Copper, Starry Night, Polar White with Black roof and Fiery Red with black roof.

2020 Hyundai i20 (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

The #Allnewi20 is a masterpiece of human centric engineering and a true icon. Catch the 'Origins story' showcasing manufacturing excellence. Highlighting it's robust superstructure, impeccable appeal, dynamic performance, paradigm of quality & vibrant charisma. #iami20 #Hyundai pic.twitter.com/6x34NoK5fU — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) October 27, 2020

The car will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines along with turbo petrol units. They will be the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, the 1.2-litre petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel. All the engines will be BS6 compliant. Transmission options will include manual gearbox as standard along with optional iMT, 7-speed DCT and IVT transmissions. When launched, the car will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and also take on the Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the Volkswagen Polo.

