Mumbai, January 29: The next-generation Hyundai Creta has been spotted testing for the first time, signalling the start of development for the third iteration of the popular midsize SUV. Initial sightings of the test mule in South Korea suggest that the vehicle is undergoing a complete generational overhaul rather than a minor cosmetic update.

The development follows the recent generational change of its platform sibling, the Kia Seltos, further reinforcing the timeline for a brand-new Creta model. Despite being covered in heavy camouflage, the test vehicle exhibits a distinct shift in design language, moving away from the current aesthetic towards a more robust and commanding presence on the road. Hyundai To Launch New Boxy Compact SUV in India; Rugged Prototype Spotted Testing With Ioniq 5-Inspired Design.

Hyundai Creta Next-Gen Features

The spotted prototype reveals a noticeably different stance, appearing slightly taller and longer than the current version sold in India. It features a more upright and boxier profile, which suggests Hyundai is aiming for a more traditional SUV silhouette. While the front and rear sections remain fully concealed, the redesigned lighting elements and all-new fascia indicate a modernised look for the model, which is internally codenamed SX3.

The third-generation SUV is expected to be manufactured in India, which remains one of the largest markets for the nameplate globally. While an official launch timeline has not been confirmed by the South Korean carmaker, industry experts anticipate a market debut around 2027. However, there is speculation that Hyundai could advance the launch to late 2026 to counter rising competition in the midsize SUV segment.

New Hyundai Creta Specifications

Under the bonnet, Hyundai is expected to retain its versatile engine lineup, including the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel units. These engines will likely be paired with a variety of manual and automatic transmission options. A significant addition to the lineup could be a hybrid powertrain, as Hyundai looks to expand its electrified portfolio in India to compete with rivals offering petrol-electric setups.

The upcoming model is anticipated to sit on an updated platform shared with newer Hyundai-Kia vehicles, potentially offering better structural rigidity and improved safety ratings. This new architecture may also allow for an increased wheelbase, providing more cabin space and positioning the Creta as one of the largest offerings in its class. Nissan Gravite MPV Launch Postponed in India; New Dates for Renault Triber Rival To Be Announced Soon.

Inside, the cabin is set for a major transformation with larger digital displays and enhanced connected car technology. Drivers can expect improved material quality and a more comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Since its initial launch in 2015, the Creta has maintained a dominant position in the Indian market, and this third-generation update aims to solidify its status against a growing list of competitors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

