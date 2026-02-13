Mumbai, February 13: The upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift has been spotted during testing, providing the first clear look at the updated interiors of the mid-size sedan. The leaked images suggest that Hyundai is preparing a significant mid-cycle refresh to maintain the model's competitiveness against rivals such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City.

The interior updates indicate that the Verna will adopt several design elements from the recently updated Venue. Key highlights include a new dual-screen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, a redesigned steering wheel featuring the new dotted Hyundai logo, and dual-tone upholstery finished with contrast red stitching to enhance the cabin’s premium appeal. MG Majestor SUV Unveiled in India: Know Price, Safety Features and Availability Details.

Hyundai Verna Facelift New Engine Specifications and Transmission

Beyond the aesthetic changes, the leaked footage confirms that the facelifted Verna will retain the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This motor delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful options in its segment. For this specific powertrain, Hyundai will exclusively offer a seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Hyundai Verna Facelift Design Tweaks and Exterior Enhancements

On the outside, the Verna facelift is expected to feature a revised front fascia and a new set of alloy wheels. While the current generation was launched only two years ago, the scale of these updates is substantial enough that industry observers suggest it could be positioned as a major overhaul rather than a minor tweak. Tata Sierra Bookings Surpass 1 Lakh Milestone in India; Tata Motors To Ramp Up Production To Meet Surging Demand.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Competitive Landscape in Sedan Segment

The timing of this update is strategic, as the sedan market in India is expected to see several upgrades from competing manufacturers over the next year. By refreshing the Verna now, Hyundai aims to solidify its market share. The vehicle continues to compete in a crowded space that includes the Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus, both of which have recently seen variant additions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CarWale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

