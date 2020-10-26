Hyundai on Monday officially revealed design sketches of its all-new i20 hatchback that is expected to brake covers soon. The South Korean carmaker is expected to launch the new generation Hyundai i20 in India in November. The design sketches of the car highlight the quintessential derivation of Hyundai’s global design language - ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The carmaker says all-new i20 brings harmony between four fundamental elements, deriving its futuristic and dynamic characteristics which are proportion, architecture, styling and technology. Hyundai Xcent Sub-compact Sedan Removed From Official India Website.

The sketches underline the design of the car featuring a large signature-style cascading grille which is flanked by LED projector headlights and LED DRLs. It gets triangular shaped fog lamps that integrate well with the front design. There are new five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. The production version could get 16-inch wheels.

New Hyundai i20 (Photo CreditsL Hyundai)

When launched, the car will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and also take on the Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the Volkswagen Polo.

New Hyundai i20 (Photo CreditsL Hyundai)

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the next-gen Hyundai i20 will be seen with multiple powertrain options. It will include 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, 1.2-litre petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The car will be seen with a choice of manual, iVT, iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

