Mumbai, December 09: Shares of companies such as IndiGo ( NSE: INDIGO), Larsen & Toubro ( NSE: LT) , ICICI Bank ( NSE: ICICIBANK) , Bajaj Finserv ( NSE: BAJAJFINSV) , and Mahindra & Mahindra ( NSE: M&M), among others, will be in the spotlight today, December 09, CNBC TV18 reported. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during Tuesday's trading session. As they prepare to buy and sell shares today, we bring you a list of stocks to watch out for during today's trading session. Scroll below to know the shares that are likely to be in focus on December 09.

On Monday, December 08, Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with steep losses amid a lack of domestic market triggers. As of 3:30 PM, the BSE Sensex was at 85,102.69, falling 609.68 points or 0.71%, while the NSE Nifty50 ended at 25,960.55, down 225.90 points or 0.86%. The Nifty fell to the 25,892 mark, intraday, while the Sensex tumbled to the 84,875.5 level. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Witness Sharp Decline Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, December 09:

IndiGo ( NSE: INDIGO )

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent of IndiGo, fell as much as 9% on December 8, after multiple brokerages flagged rising operational and cost pressures at India's largest airline. This is the stock's worst single-day drop since February 2022.

Larsen & Toubro ( NSE: LT)

On December 09, Larsen & Toubro announced the transfer of its realty business to its arm, L&T Realty Properties Limited. The development marks the beginning of a phased consolidation of all real estate assets and undertakings of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 8, 2025: JSW Steel, RailTel and Pine Labs Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

ICICI Bank ( NSE: ICICIBANK)

ICICI Bank has executed a share purchase pact to increase its stake by 2% in ICICI Prudential AMC, according to a regulatory filing on December 08. The disclosure comes days after the asset management company filed pre-IPO papers for its INR 10,600-crore public issue.

Bajaj Finserv ( NSE: BAJAJFINSV)

Bajaj Finserv has laid out plans for the next five years. During this period, it is eyeing an 18-22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in net profit at INR 21,000-24,000 crore on a consolidated basis. It is also targeting over 220 million active customers from over 100 million now.

Mahindra & Mahindra ( NSE: M&M)

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the name of its next big launch in the premium SUV segment, the XUV 7XO, positioning it as the successor to XUV700, which has crossed 300,000 owners in just four years. The new model promises to build on the XUV700’s game-changing legacy with upgraded features and design.

According to analysts, gold prices are likely to remain firm in the coming week, driven by investor focus on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy outcome, as the Christmas 2025, New Year holiday near. The precious metal's bias remains positive amid expectations of an interest rate cut and sustained central bank purchases, Gold experts added.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).