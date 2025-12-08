Mumbai, December 8, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the name of its next major offering in the premium SUV segment — the XUV 7XO. Built on the legacy of the XUV700, which disrupted the SUV segment in India with over 300,000 proud owners in just over four years, the XUV 7XO elevates everything that made the XUV700 a game-changer. World premiere will be on January 5, 2026.

Crafted to inspire and engineered to excite, it combines the proven strengths of the XUV700 with superior design, technology, comfort, and performance — delivering an SUV that's not just evolved, but truly extraordinary. Designed to reinforce Mahindra’s leadership in the premium SUV space, the XUV 7XO is set to lead the way again for the SUVs of tomorrow. Kia Seltos Global Premier on December 10, 2025, All-New Compact SUV To Have Bigger and Bolder Design; Check More Details.

Name Reveal Film of Mahindra SUV 7X0

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 324000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

