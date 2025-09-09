New Delhi, September 9: Suzuki Motorcycles has revealed the Hayabusa Special Edition in the international market. The latest Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition includes special features in terms of external design. The company said that the supersport bike would offer the "power, ability, and majestic presence" while delivering ultimate performance, retaining its position atop the class it created decades ago.

The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition is available globally and comes with a new attractive colour, while retaining the same mechanical specifications as the standard model. The company said, "The latest generation provides even smoother power delivery, nimbler handling, and a collection of electronic assist systems that make the Hayabusa more controllable, predictable, and reliable. And all this wrapped in a package with breathtaking style and grace." TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Edition Bikes Launch in India; Check List of Models, Their Prices, Specifications and Features Here.

Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Key Updates

Special edition emblem on the fuel tank

White moulding on the cowl

Special decal

Special muffler

Single-seat cowling as standard equipment (except for Japanese models)

SUZUKI thick logo decal on the fuel tank

The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition comes with an advanced version of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S) that offers various performance and comfort boosts, optimized aerodynamics, wind protection, and more.

It continues to use the iconic 1,340cc four-cylinder engine, now powered by ride-by-wire electronic throttle bodies. Each cylinder has two fuel injectors, which mix fuel with air forced in through the Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes at the front of the aerodynamic fairing.

The redesigned 1,340cc engine provides smoother power delivery, improved cooling, and higher durability. With lighter internal parts, advanced combustion technology, upgraded valves, and an efficient exhaust system, it ensures stronger mid-range performance, effortless acceleration, reduced emissions, and greater reliability.

The new Hayabusa blends tradition with technology, featuring an updated analogue-digital instrument cluster with TFT display, Bosch IMU with ABS functions, and a modern CAN-wire system for smarter connectivity. Premium LED lighting, integrated turn signals, and a bold tail section add style to its high-performance functionality. TVS Ntorq 150 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About Latest TVS Scooter Launched in India.

The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition also comes with Suzuki Genuine Accessories, which include premium components for enhanced style, comfort, and performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).