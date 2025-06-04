New Delhi, June 4: Yezdi Motorcycles has unveiled its upcoming 2025 Yezdi Adventure in India. The Czech-based motorcycle company officially confirmed the specifications and features before the launch. The company showcased the design of the motorcycle, including its headlights, taillight and overall looks. The 2025 Yezdi Adventure price is yet to be revealed by the company.

2025 Yezdi Adventure will continue some of its design elements and specifications while offering other improved upgrades to its new model. Yezdi Adventure latest model is an adventurer tourer that can be ridden on off-road and on-road. 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Kawasaki Supernaked Motorcycle Launched in India.

2025 Yezdi Adventure Unveiled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yezdi Motorcycles (@yezdiforever)

2025 Yezdi Adventure Specifications and Features (Expected)

2025 Yezdi Adventure is expected to have the same 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Alpha-2 engine capable of generating a maximum of 29.6 bhp power and 29.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated with a six-speed gearbox.

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure comes with an asymmetric headlamp setup that combines a projector light with a conventional circular lamp which gives it a distinctive and quirky appearance. The design draws inspiration from the BMW R 1250 GS which is now discontinued. In addition to the headlamp, the motorcycle also features a new LED taillight and a refreshed colour palette, enhancing its overall appeal.

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will continue to have a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheel setup, making it well-suited for off-road adventures. Further, the bike comes with telescopic forks at the front and a rear mono-shock to ensure a stable and comfortable ride across varying terrains. This suspension setup is designed to offer a balanced blend of control and cushioning. For braking, the motorcycle has single-disc brakes at both ends, supported by switchable dual-channel ABS to enhance safety and rider confidence. 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Kawasaki Sports Bike Launched in India.

2025 Yezdi Adventure Price (Expected)

2025 Yezdi Adventure may be launched at a higher price than the current model, available at an INR 2.16 lakh to INR 2.20 lakh price (ex-showroom). The price will likely be higher due to the new updates; however, it may not remain the same segment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).