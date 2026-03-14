New Delhi, March 14: Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially launched the 2026 iteration of the Burgman Street EX, bringing a refined aesthetic choice to its popular maxi-scooter lineup. The refreshed model introduces a new Pearl Grace White paint scheme, expanding the visual options available to prospective buyers while maintaining the scooter's established design language and structural integrity.

As part of this update, the company has retained the core design elements that define the Burgman series, including its signature windscreen and dual-tone seating. The latest version continues to offer the same mechanical reliability and convenience-focused equipment, ensuring a consistent experience for riders. The model is now available across all authorised Suzuki dealerships nationwide. Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features.

2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX Specifications and Features

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.6 hp of power at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is supported by an Engine Auto Stop-Start system designed to improve fuel efficiency by shutting down the motor during idle periods and restarting it instantly upon throttle input. The scooter rolls on a 12-inch rear wheel equipped with a 100/80-12 tyre.

In terms of utility and technology, the vehicle features a Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital LCD instrument cluster compatible with Suzuki Ride Connect. Lighting is provided by high-intensity LED headlamps and tail lamps. Practicality remains a priority with a 21.5-litre under-seat storage compartment. The scooter is available in three distinct colour options: the newly introduced Pearl Grace White, Metallic Royal Bronze, and Metallic Matte Black No. 2. Yamaha XSR 155 Price Hike in India; Check Details.

2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX Price in India

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX is positioned as a premium offering within the brand's scooter portfolio. The manufacturer has set the ex-showroom price for the updated model at INR 108,000. Customers can now visit their nearest authorised Suzuki dealership to view the new colour variant and place their orders.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).