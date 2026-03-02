Mumbai, March 2: Yamaha has revised the prices of its recently launched XSR 155 motorcycle in India, just under three months after its official debut. While the model is sold in a single mechanical variant, the price adjustment varies across its four available colour options, with the most significant increase reaching INR 9,000.

Despite the upward revision, the trademark Yamaha Blue colour remains unchanged at its introductory price of INR 150,000. This specific variant is notable for being the only option equipped with gold-finished USD forks, inspired by its larger sibling, the XSR 900. KTM 200 Duke New Atlantic Blue Colour Variant Launched.

Revised Pricing Structure

The entry-level price point for the range has shifted slightly with the Bright Red shade, which now costs INR 153,000. The Understated Silver variant has seen a moderate increase, bringing its new price to INR 157,000.

The most substantial price hike has been applied to the multi-coloured Green/Bronze and White paint scheme. This top-tier aesthetic option now carries an ex-showroom price of INR 159,000. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Market Positioning and Background

The XSR 155 is a neo-retro offering that shares its chassis and engine architecture with the popular Yamaha R15 and MT-15. It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine featuring Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, designed to provide a balance of low-end torque and high-end power. Triumph 350cc Range India Launch Set for April 2026: Bajaj Auto Confirms New Sub-350cc Motorcycles To Realign With GST Norms.

Even with these price increases, the XSR 155 continues to be positioned competitively. The highest-priced variant remains roughly equivalent to the base MT-15 and undercuts most versions of its primary rival, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, maintaining its appeal in the sporty retro segment.

