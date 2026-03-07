Mumbai, March 7: The Indian automotive market witnessed a highly competitive month in February 2026, with Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki locked in a close battle for the top spot. According to the latest sales data for the top 25 cars India Feb 2026, the Tata Nexon emerged as the country’s best-selling vehicle, narrowly edging out the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The month recorded a total of 3,70,616 passenger vehicles sold across the nation, marking a significant 25% year-on-year growth compared to February 2025.

The rankings for the top 25 cars India Feb 2026 highlight a continued shift toward SUVs, which accounted for a majority of the list. While Maruti Suzuki maintained the highest overall brand volume with 11 models in the top 25, Tata Motors secured two of the three podium positions. The Tata Punch took the third spot, followed by the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, further cementing the dominance of compact and mid-size SUVs in the domestic market. Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Luxury Car Prices Quarterly As Forex Pressures Outweigh Trade Pact Benefits.

India’s Top 25 Cars in February 2026

Model February 2026 Sales February 2025 Sales YoY Tata Nexon 19,430 15,349 27% Maruti Suzuki Dzire 19,326 14,694 32% Tata Punch 18,748 14,559 29% Hyundai Creta 17,938 16,317 10% Maruti Suzuki Brezza 17,863 15,392 16% Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 17,807 14,868 20% Maruti Suzuki WagonR 14,885 19,879 -25% Maruti Suzuki Swift 14,833 16,269 -9% Mahindra Scorpio 14,665 13,618 8% Maruti Suzuki Baleno 14,632 15,480 -5% Maruti Suzuki Fronx 13,898 21,461 -35% Maruti Suzuki Victoris 13,021 0 0% Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,620 11,493 1% Mahindra Thar 11,047 9,248 19% Hyundai Venue 10,494 10,125 4% Kia Seltos 10,308 6,446 60% Mahindra Bolero 9,863 8,690 13% Maruti Suzuki Alto 9,787 8,541 15% Kia Sonet 9,750 7,598 28% Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 9,359 4,314 117% Mahindra XUV 7XO 9,112 0 0% Toyota Innova Hycross 8,703 8,449 3% Mahindra XUV 3XO 8,637 7,861 10% Tata Sierra 7,100 0 0% Tata Tiago 7,040 6,954 1%

The Battle at the Top

The Tata Nexon range, including its popular EV and newly launched CNG variants, led the charts with 19,430 units sold. This represents a 27% growth over the previous year. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire followed remarkably close behind with 19,326 units, proving that the compact sedan remains a powerhouse for both private buyers and fleet operators.

Tata’s micro-SUV, the Punch, rounded out the top three with 18,748 units, benefiting from recent updates to its electric and petrol lineups. Hyundai's flagship mid-size SUV, the Creta, secured the fourth position with 17,938 units, showing steady demand despite increasing competition in the premium segment. Upcoming Car Launches in March 2026: From Renault Duster and Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Toyota Ebella, Here’s List of New Cars Arriving This Month.

Mahindra’s SUV Momentum and Key Entrants

Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong growth in February, driven largely by its rugged SUV portfolio. The Scorpio series (including N and Classic) registered 14,665 units, ranking 9th overall. One of the most significant highlights was the newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO, which entered the charts with 9,112 units, reflecting a positive market reception for the updated model.

The list also saw the return of a legendary nameplate: the Tata Sierra. Having recently surpassed the 10,000-delivery milestone since its January launch, the Sierra recorded 7,100 units in February, placing it 24th on the list. Analysts suggest these numbers are currently limited only by production capacity rather than demand.

Brand Performance and Segment Shifts

Maruti Suzuki dominated the sheer number of models in the top 25, with mainstays like the Ertiga (17,807 units) and Wagon R (14,885 units) performing well. However, traditional hatchbacks saw a slight decline; the Wagon R and Swift both experienced a year-on-year dip as consumers increasingly migrate toward micro-SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Toyota and Kia also made notable impacts. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder saw a massive 117% year-on-year jump to 9,359 units, while the Kia Seltos grew by 60% to 10,308 units. These figures underscore a growing preference for feature-rich, high-riding vehicles equipped with hybrid or electric powertrains.

