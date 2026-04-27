The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been spotted testing on Indian roads again, revealing several key interior and mechanical upgrades ahead of its anticipated launch. The latest spy shots of the camouflaged test mule confirm that the compact SUV will receive a larger infotainment system and a revised transmission setup. While the exterior remains under wraps, these consistent sightings suggest that Maruti Suzuki is in the final stages of refining the facelift to maintain its competitive edge in the crowded sub-four-metre SUV segment.

The Brezza has been a consistent high-performer for Maruti Suzuki, but increasing competition from newer rivals has necessitated a mid-life refresh. By focusing on cabin technology and gearbox refinements, the manufacturer aims to address specific feedback regarding highway drivability and interior premiumness. This update follows a similar pattern seen in recent Maruti Suzuki refreshes, where the brand prioritises functional technology and fuel efficiency over radical mechanical changes. 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Price, Features and Specifications.

Maruti Brezza Facelift Interior and Feature Upgrades

The most significant interior change identified in the recent images is the addition of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the existing nine-inch unit. This new screen is expected to feature an updated user interface and enhanced connectivity options. Furthermore, the test mule featured protrusions on the wing mirrors, indicating the continuation of the 360-degree camera system for the higher-spec variants. While the overall cabin layout is expected to remain familiar, the facelift is likely to introduce a revised interior colour theme and updated upholstery to distinguish it from the current model.

Maruti Brezza Facelift Engine and Transmission

Mechanically, the 2026 Brezza is expected to introduce a new six-speed manual transmission (6MT) to improve gear ratios and highway efficiency. This new gearbox will likely be paired with the existing 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. The powertrain is expected to remain largely unchanged, continuing to offer Naturally Aspirated (99 bhp / 137 Nm), Mild-Hybrid (102 bhp / 139 Nm), and CNG (87 bhp / 121 Nm) configurations. The addition of the 6MT is seen as a strategic move to bring the Brezza on par with rivals that already offer six-speed manual or advanced automatic options. Tesla Model Y L Premium Vs Tesla Model Y Premium; Check Comparison of Prices, Features and Specifications.

Maruti Brezza Facelift Price and Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki has not yet officially announced a launch date, but the frequency of testing suggests a debut could occur in the latter half of 2026. Pricing for the facelifted Brezza is expected to see a marginal increase over the current model, which starts at approximately INR 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV will continue to compete with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Other expected external changes include a fresh alloy wheel design and subtly revised front and rear bumpers to complete the facelift.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).