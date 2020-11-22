Hero MotoCorp has delivered 751 units of the BS6 compliant Hero Glamour motorcycle to Karnataka's police department, following a successful partnership with state police departments across India. A rally of Hero Glamour motorcycles, delivered to the police department of the state from Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was flagged off by B. S. Yediuruppa, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Hon'ble Home Minister of Karnataka. Hero MotoCorp Sold Over 14 Lakh Two-Wheelers During Festive Period.

Hero MotoCorp has recently launched the BS6 compliant Glamour motorcycle that offers a seamless riding experience. The motorcycle comes powered by a 125cc engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection technology. It also features Hero's revolutionary i3S (idle start-stop system) for enhanced mileage. The engine develops maximum power of 10.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm with peak torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

751 Units of Glamour Motorcycle Delivered To Karnataka Police Department (Photo Credits: Hero MotoCorp)

Dimension-wise, the motorcycle measures 2051 mm in length, 720 mm in width, 1074 mm in height. The wheelbase remains at 1273 mm with ground clearance of 180 mm. The deceleration duties on the bike are handled by 240 mm disk brake upfront and 130 mm drum brake.

The motorcycle comes fitted with telescopic suspension upfront with 120 mm travel and gets 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers with 81mm travel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).