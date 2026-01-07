Mumbai, January 7: Renault India has officially confirmed the return of the Duster to the domestic market with the launch of the all-new third-generation SUV, set to be unveiled on 26 January 2026, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations. The new Duster aims to compete strongly in the highly contested C-segment SUV space, challenging rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The redesigned Duster moves away from the rounded aesthetics of its predecessor in favour of a more modern and rugged exterior. Based on the CMF-B platform, shared with other Renault models, the SUV combines a robust appearance with contemporary design elements, including bold LED lighting and pronounced body cladding. Nissan Tekton SUV Global Reveal Set for February 4; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Renault Duster New Model Specifications and Features

While full official specifications for the India model have not yet been released, the new-generation Duster is expected to include a spacious and modern interior, highlighted by a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Safety and convenience features are likely to be comprehensive, in line with current mid-size SUV expectations.

Powertrain options for the India market have not been officially confirmed. The global model range includes multiple petrol and hybrid engines, and it is anticipated that Renault may tailor options to suit local preferences.

New Renault Duster Strategic Market Competition

The launch of the new Renault Duster is a significant component of Renault’s strategy to regain traction in India’s competitive SUV segment after a period of limited presence beyond entry-level models. The return of the Duster nameplate signals the brand’s intention to attract buyers seeking a combination of rugged styling, practicality and value. Mahindra XUV 7XO Price, Specifications and Features.

Renault Duster Price in India

Official pricing for the 2026's Renault Duster in India has not yet been revealed. Industry estimates suggest the SUV could start at around INR 10,00,000 and rise to approximately INR 18,50,000, positioning it competitively against other mid-size SUVs in the market. Bookings are expected to open soon through Renault’s authorised dealerships and digital channels, with deliveries likely to begin in early 2026 following the official launch event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Renault India Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

