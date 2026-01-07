New Delhi, January 7: Volkswagen India has officially teased the Tayron, its upcoming flagship seven-seater SUV, ahead of its scheduled debut in the Indian market. The announcement, confirmed via the company’s social media channels, marks the introduction of a premium three-row vehicle designed to sit above the Tiguan in the brand's local portfolio. Built on the MQB EVO platform, the Tayron is positioned as a global successor to the Tiguan AllSpace, aimed at catering to the growing demand for luxury family SUVs.
The launch of the Tayron is part of Volkswagen’s broader strategy to expand its premium SUV presence in India following the successful run of its India 2.0 products. This design upgrade features a longer wheelbase and a more upright stance compared to the standard Tiguan, ensuring ample room for third-row passengers. By introducing a larger, more versatile vehicle, the German carmaker intends to bridge the gap between its mid-size offerings and the luxury segment. Nissan Tekton SUV Global Reveal Set for February 4; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.
Volkswagen Tayron Teaser Video Dropped
A detail emerges. And the story begins.
Coming Soon.
— Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) January 6, 2026
Volkswagen Tayron Specifications and Features
The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, paired exclusively with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. While global markets may see plug-in hybrid options, the Indian variant is likely to focus on the petrol powertrain, delivering approximately 190bhp and 320Nm of torque. The SUV is also anticipated to feature the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system on higher-spec trims, providing enhanced traction for varied driving conditions.
The interior is set to receive a significant technology boost, highlighted by a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital cockpit. These specifications part of the premium cabin include powered front seats with massage functions, tri-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety remains a priority, with the vehicle expected to come equipped with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite, nine airbags, and a 360-degree camera system to assist with its larger footprint.
Strategic Market Rivalry
The Tayron arrives at a time when the premium seven-seater segment is seeing increased activity from both European and Asian manufacturers. By leveraging the MQB EVO architecture, Volkswagen aims to offer superior driving dynamics and build quality that have historically defined the brand. The vehicle will directly compete with established players like the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and the Toyota Fortuner, focusing on users who prioritise a refined, car-like driving experience in a large SUV format. Renault Duster New Model Launch on January 26.
Volkswagen Tayron Price in India
The Volkswagen Tayron price in India is expected to start at approximately 45,00,000 INR for the entry-level variant, with the top-end 4Motion trim likely reaching up to 52,00,000 INR. In international currency, this positions the flagship SUV between 54,000 USD and 62,000 USD. Volkswagen is expected to bring the vehicle to India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, with local assembly taking place at its Aurangabad facility to ensure a competitive pricing structure.
