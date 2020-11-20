Hyundai Motor India on Friday officially announced that it has received around 20,000 bookings for the all-new i20 hatchback. The South Korean automaker achieved received an overwhelming response for the new Hyundai i20 in just 20 days since it's launch in the Indian market. Matching up with the increasing demand, the automaker delivered more than 4,000 units of the third-generation i20 during Diwali. Moreover, about 85 percent of customers have opted for Sportz and above variants. 2020 Hyundai i20 Launched in India From Rs 6.8 Lakh; Check Prices, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

As a reminder, the next-gen Hyundai i20 hatchback was introduced in the country earlier this month. It is priced at Rs 6.79 lakh for the base model Magna. The top-of-the-line Asta Option variant costs Rs 11.33 lakh ( All prices, ex-showroom, India).

2020 Hyundai i20 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 has been a trendsetter in its segment and icon among the new-age customers. Now with the launch of the all-new i20, we are upping the ante and setting a new benchmark.

We have received an overwhelming response to the all-new i20 with 20 000 Bookings in 20 days and more than 4,000 customers have taken delivery of this latest blockbuster product from us during Diwali season. As the foremost premium hatchback in India, more than 85 % Customers have opted for Sportz and above trims, showcasing a strong demand for Advanced Technologies offered on the all-new i20”.

The car comes with multiple engine options to choose from, including petrol and diesel guises. It gets 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include manual, IVT, DCT and a segment-first iMT.

Feature-wise, the car is loaded with parametric Jewel pattern grille, reworked LED headlamps, R16 diamond cut alloys, Z-shaped LED tail lights, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display.

