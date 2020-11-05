Hyundai, the South Korean auto manufacturer officially launched the all-new Hyundai i20 third generation at Rs 6.8 lakh (Ex-showroom). The bookings of the much-awaited i20 premium hatchback have already started across India. Interested customers can book the i20 with a down-payment of Rs 21,000 at any Hyundai dealership across the country. Customers can also buy the car at home via Hyundai's 'Click To Buy' online platform. Hyundai is offering up to 5 years of warranty plus 3 years of roadside assistance, low cost of maintenance, 3 years free BlueLink services, pick & drop facility. Hyundai i20 Launch Highlights.

The all-new i20 comes with two petrol & one diesel engine options - 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine produces 120 bhp of power & 172 Nm of torque, 1.2-litre produces 83 hp of power & 115 Nm of peak torque.

A 1.5-litre diesel engine is a four-cylinder unit that is also present in Venue. When coupled with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it clocks a 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The 1.0-litre turbo engine also comes with 6-speed intelligent manual transmission.

2020 Hyundai i20 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

On the inside, the car features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & Hyundai's 'BlueLink' connectivity. The car also gets smartwatch integration via Google Android, Apple iOS & Tizen platforms to take the connected car experience to the next level. For safety, the new i20 features 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management & hill start assistance.

There are 13 variants of the Hyundai i20 on offer, across four trims - Magna, Sportz, Asta & Asta O). Coming to the pricing, 2020 Hyundai i20 is priced at Rs 6.8 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base variant, the top-end variant costs Rs 10.60 lakh (Ex-showroom).

