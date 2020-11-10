With more than 100 cloud-to-ground lightning bolts striking the earth’s surface per second, your guess is as good as mine.

Power Surge Protectors play a very critical role in the protection of vital business equipment – from computers to production machinery – from the effects of power surges and can help save money that would have otherwise been spent in repairs and replacement of damaged equipment.

Power Surges

A power surge is a sudden spike in the current of an electrical system. It usually lasts for about a fraction of a second but can cause lasting damage to the appliance, electrical circuitry or even the building.

There are several reasons why you may experience a power surge. Instances such as a change in the mains supply or the turning on of large equipment and appliances such as air-conditioning, photocopiers or large machinery can cause an upsurge in the current of the electric circuit. These small surges can be quite frequent and damaging to your equipment, however, they are not as destructive as power surges caused by lightning strikes.

Power surges caused by lightning strikes are a common problem. A typical power surge can send 500 to 1,000 volts through any cable, line or wire that connects your equipment to the mains.

But how does it happen?

When lightning strikes towards the earth (we have cloud-to-cloud lightning and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes), the bolt searches for the path of least electrical resistance. On contact with the earth, it can travel up to 3 miles through the ground to find it. Cloud-to-ground lightning bolts carry an enormous amount of electricity. It is said that a single bolt of lightning can deliver up to 100,000 volts of electricity, and when it makes contact with an exposed conductive material such as copper electrical wires, data cables, phone lines and even plumbing and ductwork, it can force a power surge, causing serious damage to buildings, office equipment and a loss of revenue.

Power surges and power fluctuations can disrupt software, delete data and destroy circuitry meant to handle a mere 120 volts. For businesses, this can mean downtime, lost income, the expense of replacing equipment or even a fire caused by overloaded power strips and electric panels.

Equipment that can be affected by a power surge include;

Elevators, security systems and fire alarms

Production machinery for manufacturing

Point-of-sale systems for retail

Climate control systems for schools, churches and rental units

Diagnostic equipment for healthcare and automotive

Refrigerated storage for food retail and warehousing

Lines of defense against power surges

Business owners can take simple steps to protect their equipment and building from random power surges. We have listed a few practical approaches to implement to protect against power surges and to forestall losses resulting from a power surge.

Use and understand surge protection devices . Surge protectors and surge protection devices are an important first line of defense for your equipment against power surges. Implementing point of use surge protectors can help to protect your equipment from small random hits of surges however, they have some limitations. They can only last for a limited time before wearing out. After absorbing a few significant hits, these devices can wear out, leaving your equipment to bear the full brunt of the next surge. It’s important you read the information manual that comes with your surge protection device to understand its extent of functionality. Install a main service panel suppressor. Surge suppressors are the heavy duty version of surge protectors. These devices are designed to deal with large transient voltages as they enter your building, lessening the impact on surge protectors and business equipment down the line. Surge suppressors are crucial for electric circuitry of large residential complexes, business premise and production sites. They are installed at the main service panel, providing a constant surge protection over electrical equipment connected to the mains. Service panel surge suppressors must be installed by a licensed electrician and inspected periodically. Invest in equipment breakdown insurance. Insurance cover for your company will protect you against damage caused by power fluctuations. Equipment breakdown insurance, for example, can cover the cost to repair or replace the equipment your business relies on and keep your business running smoothly. In storm-prone areas, insurance covers that include covers equipment damage due to power surges would save you a lot in the event of a surge.

What to look for when purchasing surge suppressors and protectors

Not all surge safety equipment is right for you. You would do well to acquaint yourself with some of the terms and features that are important to making a good decision on what surge protection to invest in for your business.

UL 1449 rating – Make sure protectors conform to UL certified safety standards set by Underwriters Laboratories. Clamping voltage – When it comes to the maximum voltage a protector will pass to your equipment - less is better. UL considers 330 volts a minimum, but closer to 120 volts is safer. Response times – A device should be able to detect a power surge within a few nano (one-billionth) or pico (one-trillionth) seconds. 400 Joules or above – When it comes to the maximum energy your protection equipment can handle, you’ll want a rating of 400 Joules or above. Alarm lights – Devices should have alarm lights that indicate when they are functioning and when they need to be replaced. Packaging and receipts – Most devices come with some amount of equipment coverage, but you will need to present the original sales receipt and product packaging.

Wrap Up

Damage resulting from power surges is costing businesses millions of dollars every year. An investment in surge protection devices, while not a 100 percent foolproof protection, can save you a lot and pay for itself through time.