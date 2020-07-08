Usain Bolt’s girlfriend Kasi Bennett recently gave birth to a daughter. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has now revealed his daughter’s name apart from her first pictures. Quite fittingly the Olympic sprinter has named her new born daughter as Olympia Lightning Bolt. The Olympic gold medallist in couple of posts on Twitter shared first look of his new-born daughter. Usain Bolt and Partner Kasi Bennett Welcome Baby Girl.

“I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt,” Bolt wrote in one of the tweets as he wished his girlfriend happy birthday. “Girl Dad #OlympiaLightningBolt," tweeted the sprinter as he shared two cute pictures of his daughter dressed in pink. Usain Bolt Urges Fans to Practise Social Distancing Using Iconic Picture From His 2008 Beijing Olympics 100m Sprint Win.

Bolt Shares First Pictures

Bolt Wishing his Girlfriend a Happy Birthday

I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️🎉🎊💫 pic.twitter.com/FhlwdaF2Zx — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

Kasi Bennett gave birth to Olympia on May 17 and since then no photos of her were shared. This Both and Bennett’s first child together. They duo reportedly has been together since 2014. But in 2016 Bolt confirmed that he is in relationship with Bennett.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).