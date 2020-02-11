Lightning Bolt Strikes Aer Lingus Flight During Storm, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

Lightning hits plane (Photo Credits: Daniel Pereira Facebook)

Video of a bolt of lightning striking a passenger aeroplane has gone viral on the internet. A CCTV footage captured the moment the Aer Lingus flight from Birmingham to Dublin was struck by lightning as Storm Ciara continued caused havoc across the country. The video shows the plane going across the night sky while rain can be seen drizzling. Suddenly, a bolt of lightning appears to hit the plane. However, the next second shows the plane coming out of the thunder completely unaffected. The video ends quickly after that. Terrifying Moment Lightning Hits Passenger Plane Coming to Land at New Zealand Airport Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

Locals said that they heard a loud sound before the lightning hit the plane. But the plane came out of it without a scratch, quite miraculously. The video of the incident went viral after Daniel Pereira posted it on Facebook. Daniel posted the video with the caption, "Omg just seen a plane gets hit by lightning." The video has been more than 1,05,000 times and has over 1,400 shares. Umbrella Saves South Carolina Man From Deadly Bolt Of Lightning, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Lightning Bolt Strikes Passenger Plane in Sky:

The aircraft left the runway just after 9.30 pm on Sunday and landed safely at its destination just before 10.40 pm. Pereira told Birmingham Live, "We were watching TV when we saw a huge light on the other side of our closed blinds and then a heard a huge noise which made our dogs jump. We couldn't believe what is had been, we see planes going over our house all the time, never seen anything like that before."

A spokeswoman from Aer Lingus said, "Aer Lingus can confirm that on its departure from Birmingham Airport at 21:33, flight EI 277 to Dublin encountered lightning. The aircraft, which is designed to withstand regular weather occurrences, was not damaged and operated as normal to Dublin where it landed at 22:38."