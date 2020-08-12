Parts of England are seeing severe yet bizarre weather conditions, as there are heavy rains and thunderstorms amid the heatwave. The temperatures are soaring but weather officials issued a warning of heavy rain for all of UK. The conditions were more serious for Edinburgh where there were severe storms accompanied by lightning. Netizens were a little terrified by the weather change and such intense lightning show. Many of them have taken to Twitter to share videos from their areas and they look quite spooky. Some places they saw silent lightening with no thunders, while others experienced the loudest thunder they had ever heard! As per reports, over 50,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK on Monday, August 10. Black Clouds Envelope Gurugram! Netizens Call Dark Skies 'Straight Out of an Apocalypse' (View Mind-Boggling Pics and Videos From Gurgaon).

The forecast issued storms warnings are given for north-west, north Wales and the West Midlands for the next two days. Scotland saw heavy downpour that caused flooding in the regions. The lightning strikes continued throughout the night and it was a scary situation, given all that is happening with the world. Some of them captioned their video clips with the "end is near" phrases. In fact, people began sharing the pics and videos with the hashtag #waroftheworlds. Incredible Yet Spooky! Photographer Captures Exact Moment When Lightning Strikes the Statue of Liberty in New York (Watch Viral Video).

Some of the videos of the lightning do look a bit scary. In the last four days, the mercury is rising above 34C. There is a mix of sunshine and warm weather in the UK. People even stepped out on the beaches to enjoy the sun, but at night the rains took over. Huge thunder and lightning storms battered the UK overnight, following the scorching weekend heatwave.

