Parts of England are seeing severe yet bizarre weather conditions, as there are heavy rains and thunderstorms amid the heatwave. The temperatures are soaring but weather officials issued a warning of heavy rain for all of UK. The conditions were more serious for Edinburgh where there were severe storms accompanied by lightning. Netizens were a little terrified by the weather change and such intense lightning show. Many of them have taken to Twitter to share videos from their areas and they look quite spooky. Some places they saw silent lightening with no thunders, while others experienced the loudest thunder they had ever heard! As per reports, over 50,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK on Monday, August 10. Black Clouds Envelope Gurugram! Netizens Call Dark Skies 'Straight Out of an Apocalypse' (View Mind-Boggling Pics and Videos From Gurgaon).

The forecast issued storms warnings are given for north-west, north Wales and the West Midlands for the next two days. Scotland saw heavy downpour that caused flooding in the regions. The lightning strikes continued throughout the night and it was a scary situation, given all that is happening with the world. Some of them captioned their video clips with the "end is near" phrases. In fact, people began sharing the pics and videos with the hashtag #waroftheworlds. Incredible Yet Spooky! Photographer Captures Exact Moment When Lightning Strikes the Statue of Liberty in New York (Watch Viral Video).

Check Videos of Severe Lightning in Edinburgh:

Apocalyptic?

Incredible Much?

2020: war of the worlds you heard it here first #Thunderstorms pic.twitter.com/lzkZYyeEPg — Ben finch (@Bennfinchh) August 10, 2020

Continuous Lightning Flashes

Probably wont do it justice but here's the current #storm in #Edinburgh. Not seen one like this for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/AVPetrFHzC — Boab Fallon (@BoabyLuv16) August 11, 2020

Remember the Horror Movies?

WOW!

Wow the storm over Scotland is spectacular right now. I hope you’re all safe and sound at home. Photo credit: Kit Carruthers #Edinburgh #Storm pic.twitter.com/5LunCq6pRo — Lee Dunn (@OfficialLeeDunn) August 12, 2020

The Major Flash of Light

Spooky Much?

I’ve never seen anything like this. Spooky. It’s been going like this non-stop for quite some time. #lightning #Edinburgh #storm pic.twitter.com/M4NAb0mwS6 — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@cliodiaspora) August 11, 2020

End is Here?

Some of the videos of the lightning do look a bit scary. In the last four days, the mercury is rising above 34C. There is a mix of sunshine and warm weather in the UK. People even stepped out on the beaches to enjoy the sun, but at night the rains took over. Huge thunder and lightning storms battered the UK overnight, following the scorching weekend heatwave.

