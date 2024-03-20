New Delhi, March 20: Ather Energy is gearing up to introduce its new Ather Rizta electric scooter in India. The Ather Ritza would likely be an smart e-scooter with more space and features suitable for a family. Ather Energy is an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer based in Bangalore. The company already has listed the Rizta model on its website, saying," From our family to yours."

According to a report by English Jagran, Ather Energy will launch its upcoming Rizta model on April 6 at the Ather Community Day Celebration. The Indian two-wheeler company has already shared some details about its new model and a video showing the testing model running inside water a small bridge-like structure to demonstrate its water-resistance capability. Electric Vehicle Expansion in India: Citroen Partners With BluSmart Mobility To Deploy 4,000 EV SUVs.

Ather Rizta IP67 Water Testing Video:

In its official teaser video, Ather Energy confirmed that the new Rizta electric scooter would pack an IP67-rated battery. It also said that the Ather Rizta was tested in the teaser video through 400mm of water. The company claimed that Ather Rizta is a "puddle-proof" e-scooter.

Ather Rizta Details So Far

The new model Rizta electric scooter has unique-looking LED headlamps on the front (as seen in the teaser video). As per the report by English Jagran, the e-scooter highlighted a spacious body and seat in the hidden testing model. The report said that the Rizta most notably has a TFT screen, which was blurred in the teaser and comes with a telescopic fork on the front. Besides, it said the test model showed wide rear-view mirrors in the video. FASTag Likely To Be Replaced by GPS-Based Toll Collection Soon; Check Details.

The company has yet to confirm more details about the product, as the teaser video only captured the IP67 feature and TFT screen. Ather Energy will also unveil more details about the range of its new Ather Rizta and its battery and charging capabilities. The Rizta launch is set for April 6, 2024.

