Bengaluru, March 18: French carmaker Citroen on Monday joined hands with Indian EV company BluSmart Mobility to expand the homegrown firm's all-electric fleet in the country.

The French company and BluSmart Mobility have signed an MoU that secures the supply of 4,000 Citroen e-C3, all-electric compact SUV units, over a period of 12 months. As part of the initial phase, 125 Citroen e-C3 were flagged off from BluSmart's EV charging superhub in Bengaluru.

The new Citroen compact SUV will augment BluSmart's growing fleet of over 7,000 EVs, the companies said in a statement. "This collaborative signifies a shared vision for a sustainable future in the realm of electric mobility, reaffirming our commitment to shaping a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem," said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India. The Citroen e-C3 offers a range of 320 km and features fast-charging technology, capable of achieving full charge in less than an hour.

"Having a shared vision of achieving net-zero mobility, 'with the mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale', we are dedicated to constructing a comprehensive EV mobility ecosystem in India,” said Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart. BluSmart also owns and operates 4,400 EV chargers across its 36 superhubs spread across 1.5 million square feet in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

