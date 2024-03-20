New Delhi, March 20: Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, announcement has a significant shift in India's toll collection system. It is possible to change the current FASTag technology that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for automatic toll deduction with a GPS-based method of collecting tolls. The new system can simplify toll collection procedures and make them faster and more effective for travellers. By phasing out physical toll booths using a GPS-based method for toll charging, it might be possible that the government is trying to avoid unnecessary traffic congestion as well as wait times by people at toll plazas.

As per a report of English Jagran, FASTag is expected to be soon replaced by GPS-Based toll collection. This step from the government is expected to upgrade the entire toll experience for vehicle owners. The new system is anticipated to involve the installation of microcontrollers with 3G and GPS connectivity in vehicles. This will likely enable regulatory authorities to track the routes taken by the vehicles and the tolls they pass through. This data will then be used to calculate the toll charges accurately. Electric Vehicle Expansion in India: Citroen Partners With BluSmart Mobility To Deploy 4,000 EV SUVs.

Using the Global Positioning System (GPS), the system is expected to be improved upon and make toll collection less complicated by which toll fees are calculated and collected. In the FASTag system, vehicles had to have a sticker on the windshield that was scanned at toll plazas but with the GPS-based system, it will likely be able to know where the vehicle has been. It indicates that toll charges can be calculated according to the actual usage of toll roads without the need for vehicles to stop at toll booths. Volkswagen Tayron Seven-Seater SUV Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

This system is expected to save time of travellers and might bring better transparency to the toll collection process. By tracking the exact route and toll gates each vehicle passes through, the GPS-based system might charge tolls more precisely. The deployment of microcontrollers with 3G and GPS connectivity in vehicles will likely be a step toward integrating more sophisticated technology into the country's transport infrastructure.

