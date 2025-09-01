Mumbai, September 1: Shares of several companies will be in focus on Monday, September 1, including RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), NHPC (NSE: NHPC), BHEL (NSE: BHEL), and Ather Energy (NSE: ATHERENERG). On August 29, Indian equity indices ended lower in a volatile session, with the Nifty below 24,450. At close, the Sensex was down 270.92 points or 0.34% at 79,809.65, and the Nifty was down 74.05 points or 0.30% at 24,426.85.

The Indian equity market recorded another day of losses on August 29, extending the corrective leg. On the daily chart, the index has fallen further below the 100 EMA, confirming a deeper bearish trend. The RSI is in a bearish crossover, indicating sustained weakness. As we enter a new week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on September 1. India’s GDP Projected To Grow 6.5% This Fiscal With Downside Risks From US Tariff Hikes: Crisil.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Monday, September 1

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK)

On August 29, RBL Bank announced that its board had approved a plan to raise up to INR 3,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares and up to INR 3,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities.

NHPC (NSE: NHPC)

NHPC Limited has released the official notification for the recruitment of several non-executive posts, including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Senior Accountant and more. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment drive on the official website at nhpcindia.com, when the application link is made active. India to Become 3rd-Largest Economy With a GDP of USD 7.3 Trillion by 2030, Says Centre.

BHEL (NSE: BHEL)

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed a License Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, a research laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The agreement pertains to the transfer of technology for the manufacture of Fused Silica Radar Domes by Cold Isostatic Pressing and Sintering Route.

Ather Energy (NSE: ATHERENERG)

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy has doubled its market share over the past year, touching nearly 17% in August, co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said at the company’s annual Ather Community Day in Bengaluru on August 30.

India’s economy grew 7.8% in the June quarter, its fastest pace in five quarters, beating economists' estimates and dimming hopes of a policy rate cut in October by the Reserve Bank of India.

