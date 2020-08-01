Inscribed on every piece of handloom clothing is the story of devoted hard work & intricate skills of its artisans. The rhythmic motion of the handloom yarns musically narrate the tale of resilience, freedom, self reliance & growth of our nation. This industry which can be traced back to thousands of years, is intrinsically woven into the rich cultural history of India. And yet the practitioners of this craft find themselves battling poverty & deprivation. Compelled by their hardships, they often migrate away from their homelands to take up work as unskilled labourers.

Irony presents itself in the plight of the artisans carrying forward the rich legacy of Indian handloom, giving rise to the fears of the future for Indian’s proud textile past. Add to that the havoc unleashed by COVID 19 & the picture looks even more gloomy.

It is with the vision to uplift the lives of such artisans, that Bharatsthali was founded in the late 2017 by Sumati & Pulkit Gogna. The couple assumed the responsibility of carrying forward the glorious heritage of the Indian handloom industry with their exquisite collection of sarees, as they endeavored to generate employment opportunities for the weavers living in abject poverty. What followed this resolve was a massive research into the nuances of the industry, which took them to the rural heartlands of India. This for profit & fair trade online enterprise in its business eliminated the role of the middlemen, ensuring that the profits percolated adequately to the artisans. Alive to the grim reality of the middlemen eating into the earnings of the weavers, Bharatsthali decided to source directly from the artisans. Pulkit elaborates, “We directed our efforts at creating a platform to further the cause of the artisans. Our emphasis has always been on sustainable development. Bharatsthali serves to provide a life of dignity to the artisans while also giving them the assurance of financial security.” By imparting livelihood to rural women, Bharatsthali has been actively promoting women empowerment. Pulkit adds, “We have a lot of women workers in our fold as well. It is extremely humbling to be in a position to help them become economically independent.”

Providing a safe working environment to the artisans is prioritized at Bharatsthali as it delivers at the doorsteps of its customers, the best of fabrics & designs from Banaras, South India, Bihar, Rajasthan & Kolkata. Known for its pure silk & kanjivaram sarees, the company has also diversified into supplying silk & pure linen fabric.

Bharatsthali has tapped into the potential of the handloom industry to make a significant contribution to the Indian economy courtesy export & foreign exchange earnings. It delivers its rich variety of products to various countries such as Canada, UK & Malaysia.

Even amidst the uncertainties spelt by COVID 19, Bharatsthali marches on, championing the cause of the artisans by providing them employment opportunities that do justice to their enchanting skills. For more information visit https://www.bharatsthali.com