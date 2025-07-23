Gerlingen, July 23: Germany's major auto parts maker Bosch is reportedly planning to cut 1,100 jobs in its latest round of layoffs. The upcoming Bosch layoffs round will affect the employees working in assembly line and back-office roles. As per a report, the job cuts will affect Bosch's Southern Germany-based plant.

According to a report by Mint, German automotive component maker Bosch announced cutting roles at its Southern Germany-based plant on July 22, 2025. The report highlighted that the Bosch layoffs would affect 1/10 of the workers at the site. This news comes as the automobile industry, like tech, has been taking a hit for various reasons, such as competition and global economic downturn. Dell Layoffs in Past 2 Years, Adoption of AI in Operations Lead To Decline in Employee Morale and Burnout: Report.

Bosch Layoffs: Statement from Company

Bosch's electronics chief, Dirk Kress, said that the European market for steering systems was driven by price and hard fought with new suppliers. Dirk Kress stated this amid Bosch facing rising competition from the Chinese manufacturers in recent times, as the Asian nation contested for market share, said the report.

The report mentioned that Bosch's Dirk Kress said that the layoffs were "not easy" but were essential to secure the future of the site. Bosch said that it was not competitive for the Reutlingen site to manufacture the steering systems. Further, the company pointed out that the plant was used for manufacturing semiconductors. It is not clear whether the Bosch layoffs will be based on voluntary measures or compulsory redundancies. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant To Cut Nearly 5,000 Jobs From 4 US States Amid Ongoing Restructuring, Cost-Cutting Drive Under New CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Bosch Performance and Automotive Industry Layoffs

According to the report, Bosch is a listed company in the Indian stock market and as per Tuesday's stock market session, its shares closed at 1.37% at INR 37,750, lower than the previous market close of INR 38,320. Besides, the automotive supplier segment has seen companies, including Schaeffler and Continental, cut jobs in previous years. Porsche, Stellantis, Luminar and Volkswagen were among the companies that laid off several employees in recent months. Bosch layoffs in 2024 affected 5,500 employees.

