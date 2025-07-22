Round Rock, July 22: Amid tech layoffs in 2025, Dell Technologies is also reportedly struggling with various internal challenges amid employee reports of widespread burnout and a significant decline in morale. According to a report, the reason for the burnout and decline is extensive Dell layoffs and the company's rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in its operations.

The results gathered from the 'Tell Dell' survey showed a massive decline in the eNSP (Employee Net Promoter) to 32. According to a report by Financial Express, the achieved score was lower than before. In 2023, Dell recorded a higher 63 score. The low score signified that Dell's employees' satisfaction and advocacy declined. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant To Cut Nearly 5,000 Jobs From 4 US States Amid Ongoing Restructuring, Cost-Cutting Drive Under New CEO Lip-Bu Tan

The report mentioned that various factors were responsible for the decline in the morale and satisfaction of Dell employees. It highlighted that within the past two years, the Dell layoffs have affected nearly 25,000 employees and created an environment of job insecurity among the workforce. The remaining staff have been suffering from increased workload.

Amid the ongoing AI race, Dell implemented AI-based solutions within the company operations, perceived by employees as contributing directly to the "AI workload burnout". The report mentioned that, according to some employees, the solutions based on artificial intelligence added more tasks instead of reducing the burden. Adding to the worries, Dell reportedly invited the staff via RTO (return-to-office) mandate.

Dell employees have been concerned about these changes and reportedly raised their voices, saying there was a "disconnect between the leadership's expectations" and reality faced by the staff. The report said the 'Tell Dell' Survey also showed positive signs amid the negatives. As per the Leader Net Promoter Score of 76, the employees had strong support from their immediate supervisor, making it a positive sign of coordination of direct managerial relationships. Amazon Layoffs in 2025: US-Based E-Commerce Giant Rumoured To Cut 10% More Jobs by End of This Year, Slash 25% Principal-Level Roles, Says Report.

Dell's Chief HR officer, Jenn Saavendra, acknowledged some challenges at the company. He said that the employees were Dell's greatest strength and that the company would improve their experiences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).