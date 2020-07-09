Honda, the Japanese car manufacturer finally launched the diesel version of the Civic sedan in India. The BS6-compliant Civic diesel is priced in India from Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VX trim. The top-of-the-line ZX trim costs Rs 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Previously, the company had introduced only the petrol derivative of the sedan, owing to the BS6 transition. Interestingly, the carmaker pulled out the diesel models of the sedan as they missed out on the stringent BS6 norms. Notably, the VX trim of the sedan is costlier by Rs 20,000 as compared to the BS4 model. Now, the BS6 Honda Civic diesel will be sold in the country alongside the petrol model. 2020 Honda City BS6 Bookings Officially Now Open at Rs 21,000; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

BS6 Honda Civic Officially Launched (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

The sedan does not get any cosmetic updates whatsoever and continues to sport a sharp design language and plush interior. Besides the mechanical updates, the BS6-compliant Civic diesel sedan now packs six airbags as standard on the VX and ZX trims.

On the mechanical front, the newly launched Honda Civic Diesel comes powered by a BS6-compliant 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine. The oil burner is capable of churning out 118 bhp of maximum power at 4000 rpm with 300 Nm of peak torque available at 2000 rpm. For transmission, the sedan gets only a 6-speed manual gearbox. The company is not offering automatic transmission I the diesel Civic.

BS6 Honda Civic Interiors (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

On the other hand, the petrol engine comes with no mechanical changes either. It continues to be powered by a 1.8-litre i-VTEC unit tuned to make 139 bhp & 174 Nm of power figures. The engine is paired with only the CVT automatic. As far as the fuel economy is concerned, the new Honda Civic sedan offers ARAI certified fuel mileage of 23.9 kmpl on the BS6 version. As a reminder, the BS4 version offered fuel economy of 26.8kmpl.

