Honda Car India has officially started taking pre-bookings for the highly awaited fifth-generation Honda City sedan in India. The new generation City BS6 sedan can be booked with a token amount of Rs 21,000 at all dealerships across the country. Additionally, the Japanese carmaker is also offering online booking provision for interested customers. They can pre-book the sedan through the company's Honda From Home initiative, which is an online sales platform. The online booking amount is Rs 5,000. Honda is also expected to launch BS6 WRV facelift and BS6 Jazz. Cyberattack on Honda: Japanese Carmaker Says It Has Been Hit by Cyberattack That Disrupted Its Business.

The company was expected to launch the all-new City sedan towards the end of March 2020. However, the launch event got delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic. The new-generation Honda City will come loaded with significant changes in terms of styling, safety, equipment, features and improved powertrains.

The All-New 5th Generation Honda City embodies supremacy in its every detail - from styling to performance, space & comfort to connectivity & safety along with a host of segment first features. Bookings Open! Know More: https://t.co/i1UsbXSiKg#ExperienceSupremacy pic.twitter.com/tzuJ5EJjLW — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) June 25, 2020

The 2020 Honda City sedan will come equipped with Alexa remote functionality, which is the segment's first. The car will be loaded with Honda Connect connectivity suite with Telematics Control Unit (TCU), 7.0-inch coloured MID unit (with even a G-meter), LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and other features.

BS6 Honda City 2020 Bookings Open (Photo Credits: Honda Cars India)

On the mechanical front, the car will be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be a 1.5-litre iVTEC, a four-cylinder unit that will make 119bhp and 145Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 7-step CVT unit. The diesel engine, on the other hand, will be a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre i-DTEC mill. It will make a maximum power of 99bhp against 200Nm of peak torque. It will be clubbed with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

