KTM has officially expanded its premium motorcycle portfolio in India with the launch of new 350cc variants for the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. By adjusting the engine displacement to fall within the sub-350cc category, the Austrian manufacturer is leveraging a lower 18% GST slab to make its performance-oriented lineup significantly more accessible. These new models will be sold alongside the existing 399cc versions, which have now been rebranded with the ‘R’ suffix to denote their flagship status within the mid-capacity range.

The introduction of these variants follows a similar strategic move by Triumph, both of which operate in partnership with Bajaj Auto in India. The shift in displacement is a direct response to Indian taxation structures, allowing KTM to pass on substantial cost benefits to consumers. While the engine capacity has been slightly reduced, the brand maintains that the core performance DNA and technological suite that define the 390 platform remain intact for the new 350cc iterations. BMW F 450 GS Pre-Bookings Open in India Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Price, Specifications.

KTM 350 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure Specifications and Performance

The new 350cc engine produces 41.5 PS of power and 33.5 Nm of torque, a marginal decrease from the 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm found in the 399cc unit. The Duke 350 retains its aggressive streetfighter hardware, weighing 168kg and featuring an 800mm seat height for improved accessibility. It continues to utilize 17-inch wheels with WP suspension and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display. The Adventure 350 variant remains a versatile dual-purpose machine, equipped with a steel trellis frame, adjustable USD front forks with 200mm travel, and a rear monoshock offering 205mm travel for off-road capability. Ducati India Price Hike From June 1, 2026.

KTM 350 Duke Price and KTM Adventure 350 Price

The KTM 350 Duke has been launched at a price of INR 2,77,268 (ex-showroom), making it approximately INR 62,000 more affordable than the 399cc 'R' version. The KTM 390 Adventure 350 is priced at INR 2,80,905 (ex-showroom). These competitive price points are designed to widen KTM’s reach in India, which remains the brand's largest global market. Bajaj Auto’s Probiking President, Manik Nangia, noted that the strategy aims to lower entry prices by passing GST benefits directly to customers while retaining the high-performance standards associated with the brand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (KTM India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).