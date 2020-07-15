Did you know that gig workers in the U.S. earned a total of $1.4 trillion in 2018? And, according to the very latest new Gig Economy Index report from Pymnts, 40% of them now earn over $100,000 per year. The average overall pay appears to be somewhere in the $58,000 range.

And there are important stats in the Gig Economy Index report:

The growth of gig workers with specialized skills increased by 12.2% in just the 4th quarter of 2018

The majority of gig workers (70%) are paid through platforms such as PayPal or instantly through digital marketplaces and are quite happy with how they are paid.

37.6% of permanent, full-time gig workers possess a graduate degree

Clearly, gig workers are no longer those “struggling artists” as a lot of traditional employees tend to believe. What most may find even more surprising is that full-time gig workers earn about as much as their employee counterparts as an earlier report from Prudential.

More and more solopreneurs are realizing great value and opportunity in this rapidly growing gig economy. And given the current pace of expansion, it is certainly possible that gig workers will come to outnumber traditional employees at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Further, this new economic state of affairs means that more businesses and entrepreneurs can access the global marketplace, seek and secure work from all over the planet and multiply their income. A good example is a business like GetHair which hires top global talents to maintain its websites and mobile apps, allowing it to focus on serving its hair transplant clients. Indeed, the world is becoming a new “sandbox” for such progressive types.

Growing a freelance business to six figures

Given that a whooping 40% of gig workers are now earning into six-figures, there should be a strong motivation on the part of those who have not yet reached that point to follow suit. So, exactly how do you get your hustle to this level?

Here are some tips that should help you grow your solopreneurship to high-end earnings.

1 You Are Your Brand

This is one of the most important aspects of growing as a solopreneur. And yet, many gig workers are so consumed with finding remote work, they forget about this proactive step that will actually serve to bring work in.

While there is no short-term profit in the time spent developing a personal brand, the long-term benefits can be huge.

Become a thought leader in your niche. This means setting up an amazing website and blog where you showcase your expertise and your authority; where you show that you are relevant and current in your niche.

Connect with other influencers in related niches and set up collaborative relationships to promote one another. Perhaps you are a copywriter; hook up with a website designer and work together on some sort of an agreement.

Get on social media and be active. For gig workers, looking for related niche influencers or potential gigs, Facebook is an important social media channel. Here you can join groups, show your expertise, leverage platform like Famoid to grow your social influence and even post some of your best blog articles. The networking opportunities on Facebook are amazing.

Do the research to locate your target audience on other social media platforms. Begin following those targets and “show off” a bit through discussions.

2 Use Your Website and Blog to Build an Email List

Offer downloads or e-books (or even a short course) of key content in exchange for an email address. And don’t wait until you have a large email list before you begin to engage those potential customers. Get on it right away. The more communication you can have with targets and the more that communication can offer value to them, the greater chance you have of landing new business

3 Polish Your 30-Second Elevator Pitch

Have it ready, along with a business card, not matter where you go. This is how you will answer the question, “What do you do?” in an engaging and creative manner. Peruse some example elevator pitches and craft a great one for yourself.

If all of this seems to be a lot of non-paid work, it is. But it doesn’t have to be accomplished overnight. Building your business gradually and with careful thought means that you have greater staying power. As your business grows and as you continue to get more satisfied clients, your reputation will grow with you.