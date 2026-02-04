Mumbai, February 4: A video capturing a tense exchange between a food delivery agent and a customer has gone viral after the agent was asked to deliver an order inside a graveyard late at night. The incident, which has surfaced across various social media platforms, has ignited a debate regarding the safety of gig workers and the ethics of creating extreme content for online engagement.

The footage shows the delivery partner arriving at the specified location and contacting the customer via phone. The woman on the line provides specific directions, guiding him past a dog and toward a dark area. Upon realising the destination is a cemetery, the agent immediately halts, stating, "Ma'am, it's completely dark in there… I'm not going inside." Deen Chase Viral Video: Why Is Filipino Vlogger Trending and What Are His Allegations Against Bongbong Marcos and Liza Marcos?.

'Stranger Things Happening': Food Delivery Graveyard Viral Video

🚨 STRANGER THINGS HAPPENING 🚨 --Viral Video shows woman Ordering Food at the Graveyard Delivery Agent declines to Enter -- Seriously not funny woman why she will do that?? pic.twitter.com/FZePgFgv44 — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) February 1, 2026

Delivery Safety and Boundaries

Despite the agent's visible hesitation and safety concerns, the customer remained persistent, urging him to enter the gates to hand over the food. The delivery worker maintained his refusal, suggesting that the customer either collect the order at the entrance or face a cancellation. The situation escalated in strangeness when the woman claimed she was "partying with friends" inside the burial grounds.

The agent, audibly stunned by the request, questioned the logic of ordering food to such a location. While the location of the incident remains unverified, the exchange has highlighted the precarious nature of delivery work, where employees are often expected to navigate unfamiliar and potentially distressing environments to fulfil service requirements.

Social Media Reactions

The video has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, many of whom have rallied behind the delivery agent. Critics argued that expecting a worker to enter a graveyard at night crosses a line of professional and personal decency. Discussions have focused on the "mental pressure" such requests place on workers who are often viewed as "robots" rather than individuals with valid fears and safety needs.

However, a significant portion of the online audience has expressed scepticism regarding the authenticity of the clip. Many viewers suggested the video appears scripted or intended as a "prank" to garner views and social media traction. Commentators noted the woman's unusually calm demeanour and the high-production feel of the encounter as evidence of a staged scenario.

Ethics of Content Creation

The incident has brought renewed attention to the challenges faced by the delivery fleet in India, particularly during late-night shifts. Whether the video is a genuine account or a fabricated stunt, experts and regular users alike have stressed the importance of respecting boundaries. Using delivery personnel as unwitting participants in "spooky" social media trends has been labelled by many as disrespectful. Tanya Mittal Hops On to Viral Penguin Trend in Black and White Outfit, Says ‘Mujhe Lagta Hai Mei Bhi Penguin Hu’ (Watch Video).

Currently, major food delivery platforms have not issued official statements regarding this specific video. Nevertheless, the viral moment serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for robust safety protocols and a culture of respect for those working in the service industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

